Tomah WI- Tomah VA Memorial Day Observance

When: Thu. May 23, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Outside Building 400 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Tomah VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The Tomah VA Medical Center will hold a Memorial Day ceremony and outreach event on Thursday, May 23 from 10:00 a.m. until noon. All Veterans and the general public are invited to attend the ceremony and event, which will take place on the steps of the medical center’s building 400. Those that attend can also honor and remember deceased loved ones by placing their loved one’s name on a leaf to hang on the Memorial Day Tree. Informational tables will also be available, at which attendees can learn about resources, potential new benefits under the historic PACT Act, and VA care. Join us as we Remember and Honor and May We Never Forget Them.