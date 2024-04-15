When: Fri. Apr 19, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Building 52 outside, follow the signs off of Second street. 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Tomah VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Come join us for the Tomah VAMC Annual Earth Day Recycling Event! Bring your lead acid batteries and old home electronics for FREE recycling. Meet us on April 19th, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., or April 20th, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Enter on 2nd street of the Tomah VA Campus and follow the signs to meet us outside of Building 52. See the flyer for more details or contact the Green Environmental Management System (GEMS) Program at 608-372-1757 or 1-800-872-8662, Ext 61757, or by email, Jennifer.bailey8@va.gov.This event is NOT open to electronic recycling businesses or large home businesses. We look forward to seeing you for this free recycling event!