Tomah WI- Fall into wellness- Wisconsin Rapids, WI When: Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: South Wood County YMCA 601 W. Grand Avenue Wisconsin Rapids, WI Cost: Free





South Wood County YMCA

601 W. Grand Avenue

Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495

Wednesday, October 9, 2024

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

VA is transforming into a Whole Health care system by empowering and equipping you to discover a new path to health and well-being. The Fall into Wellness Expo supports this mission by providing education and direct access to resources that support your personalized health goals and engagement in a health promoting lifestyle. Come engage in wellness experientials, learn about VA and community resources that can support your goals, and/or get your flu shot. Not enrolled in VA healthcare? Attend the event, learn what VA can offer you and get enrolled. We are excited to see you!

