Skip to Content

Tomah WI- Fall into wellness- Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Fall into wellness

When:

Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

South Wood County YMCA

601 W. Grand Avenue

Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Cost:

Free

South Wood County YMCA
601 W. Grand Avenue
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495

Wednesday, October 9, 2024
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

VA is transforming into a Whole Health care system by empowering and equipping you to discover a new path to health and well-being. The Fall into Wellness Expo supports this mission by providing education and direct access to resources that support your personalized health goals and engagement in a health promoting lifestyle. Come engage in wellness experientials, learn about VA and community resources that can support your goals, and/or get your flu shot. Not enrolled in VA healthcare? Attend the event, learn what VA can offer you and get enrolled. We are excited to see you!

Other VA events

Last updated: