Tomah VA, WI- 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

When: Wed. Sep 11, 2024, 7:10 am – 8:10 am CT Where: In front of building 400 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Cost: Free





We would like to invite all Veterans and staff to join us on September 11, 2024, at the front of building 400 for a Remembrance Ceremony. We will gather by our flags to honor the lives lost and those forever changed by the tragic events of the 9/11 attacks 23 years ago. The ceremony will start at 7:14 am, which is the time of the first attack on the World Trade Center. Additionally, the Remembrance Ceremony will be live streamed on the Tomah VA Medical Center Facebook page.

