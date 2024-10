When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT Where: 700 Hale Street Wisconsin Rapids, WI Cost: Free





Join us at the Wis Rapids VA Clinic on November 13, 2024 for a Women's round table. Here we talk about what is important to you. Let's talk about good sleep and why it is important. We also want to hear from you. Let's grow the Tomah VA Women's Health Program together.

