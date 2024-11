When: Tue. Dec 3, 2024, 9:30 am – 10:30 am CT Where: Building 455/Veterans Hall 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Cost: Free





Join the Tomah VA Medical Center has we honor the newest Hall of Hero's Veteran. U.S. Merchant Marine Veteran Reynolds Lloyd Tomter will be inducted into the Tomah VA Hall of Hero's in a ceremony on December 3, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. in building 455. This ceremony is open to the public.

Other VA events