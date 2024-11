Sparta WI- Tomah VA Veterans Mini Fair When: Tue. Jan 14, 2025, 9:00 am – 11:30 am CT Where: Sparta American Legion 1116 Angelo Rd Sparta, WI Cost: Free





Join the Tomah VA, Monroe County Veteran Service Officer and the Veterans Benefits Administration at the Sparta American Legion on January 14, 2025 from 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Apply for VA Health Care, file for service connection benefits, learn about VA programs that help you and your health care journey

