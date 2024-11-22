Tomah WI- Archery Clinic

When: Fri. Dec 6, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT Where: Building 15 Gymnasium 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Cost: Free





Veterans only- Join the Tomah VA Medical Center and Adaptive Sports and National Events to learn Archery. Starting in December the clinic will run on the first and third Friday's of the month until May 2025. The clinic will start at 1:00 p.m. and end at 2:30 p.m., in building 15 (gymnasium) at the Tomah VA Medical Center.

If you have always wanted to try Archery the clinic is geared to help you. Medical clearance is needed to participate.

Call the clinic staff to request your medical clearance at 1-800-8662 ext. 64417 to speak with Marissa or ext. 67715 to speak with Dawn.

