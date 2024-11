When: Wed. Dec 18, 2024, 3:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Need a break from the daily buzz? Join us for a live session on Facebook led by Tomah VA Whole Health on December 18, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Get ready to Zen out with some mindfulness and leave the stress behind. It's the perfect way to recharge and bee happy!

