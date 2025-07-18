Skip to Content

Tomah VA to host grand opening of Tomah VA Medical Center's new Red Patient Aligned Care Team

The Tomah VA Medical Center will celebrate the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Red Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) clinic space. The Red PACT space highlights Tomah VA's dedication to providing high-quality care tailored to Veterans' needs and aims to improve access to specialized services.

All Veterans and the public are invited to attend.

Attendees will be given the opportunity to:

  • Meet the Tomah VA PACT staff
  • Learn about the comprehensive healthcare services available
  • Tour the newly constructed Red PACT space

Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.

Tomah VA Medical Center, Building 400, Room 1032, Tomah, WI

CONTACT: For more information or to cover the event, please contact Amanda Batchko at amanda.batchko@va.gov or call 608-372-3971 ext. 64201.

