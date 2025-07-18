Tomah VA to host grand opening of

Tomah VA Medical Center's new Red Patient Aligned Care Team

The Tomah VA Medical Center will celebrate the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Red Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) clinic space. The Red PACT space highlights Tomah VA's dedication to providing high-quality care tailored to Veterans' needs and aims to improve access to specialized services.

All Veterans and the public are invited to attend.

Attendees will be given the opportunity to:

Meet the Tomah VA PACT staff

Learn about the comprehensive healthcare services available

Tour the newly constructed Red PACT space

Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.

Tomah VA Medical Center, Building 400, Room 1032, Tomah, WI

CONTACT: For more information or to cover the event, please contact Amanda Batchko at amanda.batchko@va.gov or call 608-372-3971 ext. 64201.