📢 Upcoming Event: Women Veterans Town Hall on Military Sexual Trauma (MST) 📢

The Tomah VA Medical Center is proud to host a Women Veterans Town Hall to discuss Military Sexual Trauma (MST).

🗓 Date: August 28 ⏰ Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM 📍 Location: Building 411, Tomah VA Medical Center

Event Details: We invite all women veterans to join us for an important discussion on Military Sexual Trauma (MST). MST refers to experiences of sexual assault or harassment during military service. This town hall is an opportunity to bring this delicate subject to light, understand what MST is, and explore the support and resources available for those affected.

🔸 Learn about what MST is 🔸 Share experiences in a safe and supportive environment 🔸 Discover how the VA can help and support you

Your voice matters. Let's come together to support one another.

#WomenVeterans #MilitarySexualTrauma #Support #VAEvents #TomahVAMC #VeteransAffairs