Women Veterans Town Hall

Women Veterans Townhall

Date: September 11, 2025

Time: 6:30pm-7:30pm

Location: Tomah VA Medical Center Building 411 Women's Health Center

We are excited to invite all Veterans to our upcoming Women Veterans Townhall at the Tomah VA Medical Center. This event will focus on reviewing important changes in guidelines for breast cancer screening. In addition, we will discuss various other health screening time frames to ensure you have the latest information to manage your health effectively.

Agenda Highlights:

Breast Cancer Screening Guidelines: Learn about the recent updates and how these changes affect you.

Learn about the recent updates and how these changes affect you. Health Screening Time Frames: A review of recommended schedules for different health screenings.

A review of recommended schedules for different health screenings. Subject Matter Experts: Engage with professionals who specialize in women's health.

Q&A Session: There will be dedicated time for questions and answers, so feel free to bring any questions or concerns you may have.

Ensure you don't miss this valuable opportunity to stay informed and engaged with your health care at VA.

We look forward to seeing you there!