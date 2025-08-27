Join Us at the La Crosse Veterans Mini-Fair!

Date: September 16, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Location: La Crosse VA Clinic, Valley View Mall Annex, 4000 WI-16, La Crosse, WI

Veterans, mark your calendars! The La Crosse Veterans Mini-Fair is the perfect opportunity to learn more about VA programs, enroll in VA health care, and so much more. Don't miss out on this chance to connect with valuable resources and support.

Highlights:

Meet with VA program representatives

Enroll in VA health care

Access a variety of resources tailored for Veterans

Come and join us to make the most of the services available to you as a Veteran. We look forward to seeing you there!

