Fall Into Wellness 2025- Sparta, WI

Join us at the "Fall into Wellness Veteran Expo," where we celebrate and empower our Veterans on their journey to health and well-being. This vibrant event offers a unique opportunity to explore wellness through interactive experiences and connect with vital resources tailored to Veterans' needs. From aromatherapy and biofeedback demonstrations workshops to blood pressure screenings and flu shots, the expo is designed to support a holistic approach to wellness. Engage with community organizations, access VA services, and discover new tools to enhance your well-being. Let's fall into wellness together and pave the path to a healthier, happier future for all our Veterans. See you at the Sparta American Legion Post 100 on Tuesday October 21 between 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.!