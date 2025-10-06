Tomah VA DEA Drug Take Back Day

Date: October 24, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Location: Tomah VA Medical Center, in front of Building 407

Join us at the Tomah VA Medical Center for the DEA Drug Take Back Day on October 24, 2025. This event is a valuable opportunity to safely dispose of expired or unused prescription medications. Help us prevent medication misuse and protect our community.

Event Details:

Why Participate:

Safely dispose of unused or expired medications.

Reduce the risk of medication abuse and poisoning.

Protect our environment from pharmaceutical contamination.

What to Bring:

Expired or unused prescription medications (pills, tablets, capsules, etc.).

Over-the-counter medicines.

Please note: Sharps (e.g., needles) and liquids will not be accepted.

Your participation can make a difference in our community! For more information, please contact the Tomah VA Medical Center.

We look forward to seeing you there and working together to create a safer environment for everyone.See less