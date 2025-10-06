🎃👻 Trunk or Treat at the Tomah VAMC! 👻🎃
When:
Where:
Parking Lot Purple Near Building 402
500 East Veterans Street
Tomah, WI
Cost:
Free
Join us for a spooky good time at the Tomah VA Medical Center!
Date: October 30, 2025
Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Location: Tomah VA Medical Center, Parking Lot Purple near Building 402
Get ready for a family-friendly evening full of fun and treats! Wear your best costumes, and bring the whole family for a safe and festive Halloween celebration. There will be:
Candy and Treats
Trunk Decorating Contest
Fun Activities and Games
This event is free and open to Veterans, their families, and the community. Come out and enjoy a spooky and safe time with us at the Tomah VAMC!
We look forward to seeing you there!