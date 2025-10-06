🎃👻 Trunk or Treat at the Tomah VAMC! 👻🎃

Join us for a spooky good time at the Tomah VA Medical Center!

Date: October 30, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Location: Tomah VA Medical Center, Parking Lot Purple near Building 402

Get ready for a family-friendly evening full of fun and treats! Wear your best costumes, and bring the whole family for a safe and festive Halloween celebration. There will be:

Candy and Treats

Trunk Decorating Contest

Fun Activities and Games

This event is free and open to Veterans, their families, and the community. Come out and enjoy a spooky and safe time with us at the Tomah VAMC!

We look forward to seeing you there!