Skip to Content

🎃👻 Trunk or Treat at the Tomah VAMC! 👻🎃

🎃👻 Trunk or Treat at the Tomah VAMC! 👻🎃

When:

No event data

Where:

Parking Lot Purple Near Building 402

500 East Veterans Street

Tomah, WI

Cost:

Free

Join us for a spooky good time at the Tomah VA Medical Center!

 Date: October 30, 2025
 Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
 Location: Tomah VA Medical Center, Parking Lot Purple near Building 402

Get ready for a family-friendly evening full of fun and treats! Wear your best costumes, and bring the whole family for a safe and festive Halloween celebration. There will be:

 Candy and Treats
 Trunk Decorating Contest
 Fun Activities and Games

This event is free and open to Veterans, their families, and the community. Come out and enjoy a spooky and safe time with us at the Tomah VAMC!

We look forward to seeing you there! 

Other VA events

Last updated: 