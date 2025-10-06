Please see information in the event for Locations, Dates and Times.

Tomah VA Medical Center and VA Clinic Flu Shot Options

Starting September 22, 2025, through November 28, 2025, you can stop into the locations listed below for your flu shot. Be sure to note the location and time that suits you!

Walk-In Clinics:

Clark County VA Clinic: 8 Johnson Street, Owen, WI Thursdays: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

La Crosse VA Clinic: 4000 Highway 16, Valley View Mall Annex, La Crosse, WI Wednesdays: 9:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Tomah VA Medical Center: 500 E. Veterans Street, Tomah, WI Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Building 400, Room 1052

Wausau VA Clinic: 1105 E. Grand Avenue, Rothschild, WI Thursdays: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids VA Clinic: 700 Hale Street, Wisconsin Rapids, WI Thursdays: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Drive-Through Clinic:

Tomah VA Medical Center and Monroe County Health Department: 500 E. Veterans Street, Tomah, WI - Please follow signs Wednesday, October 8 and Thursday, October 9 Open to Veterans: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Open to all community members: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Don’t live close to a VA Clinic? Find a local pharmacy in VA network here: https://www.va.gov/find-locations/ On this website, select Community Pharmacies (in VA network) and enter your zip code. Pick a location and call ahead to ensure the retail pharmacy offers the no-cost flu shot to Veterans. Be sure to bring your VA ID card with to show before receiving your flu shot at these locations.

Community Partners (Veterans please have your VA ID with you)

Please confirm locations by visiting: www.va.gov/communitycare/flushot.asp

For more information, call our Flu Shot Hotline: 1-800-872-8662, ext. 61787

Stay healthy and get your flu shot! #FluShot