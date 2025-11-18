Tomah VA Veterans Town Hall and Mini Expo

Date: December 8, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM Location: Eagles Club 2707, Viroqua, WI

Calling all Veterans! Your service matters, and so do your needs and concerns. Join us for an impactful evening where we put you first at the Tomah VA Veterans Town Hall and Mini Expo.

This event features:

Access to Resources: Learn about the latest VA benefits, healthcare, and support services available to you.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow veterans and build a stronger community.

Direct Engagement: Engage with VA representatives and have your questions answered on the spot.

Informative Sessions: Gain valuable insights from experts about navigating VA services and maximizing your benefits.

Open Forum: Share your experiences and provide feedback to help shape future VA initiatives.

This is a unique opportunity to empower yourself and gain the support you deserve.

Don't miss out—your voice is important. We look forward to seeing you there!

