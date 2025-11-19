🗣️ Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall 🗣️

Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall Event

Date: February 3, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

VA is inviting all women Veterans to join our upcoming Telephone Town Hall where we will discuss important health topics and resources just for you!

Discussion Topics: Menopause Issues & Heart Health

Chiropractic Care

Community Care Referral Process

Why Attend?

Gain insights into managing menopause symptoms and maintaining a healthy heart.

Learn about chiropractic care options available to you.

Understand the process for getting referrals through VA's Community Care program.

How to Participate: Information coming

Don't miss this opportunity to get valuable information and have your questions answered by experts in women's health. Share this with fellow veterans!

