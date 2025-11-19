🗣️ Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall 🗣️
Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall Event
Date: February 3, 2026
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
VA is inviting all women Veterans to join our upcoming Telephone Town Hall where we will discuss important health topics and resources just for you!
Discussion Topics: Menopause Issues & Heart Health
Chiropractic Care
Community Care Referral Process
Why Attend?
Gain insights into managing menopause symptoms and maintaining a healthy heart.
Learn about chiropractic care options available to you.
Understand the process for getting referrals through VA's Community Care program.
How to Participate: Information coming
Don't miss this opportunity to get valuable information and have your questions answered by experts in women's health. Share this with fellow veterans!
