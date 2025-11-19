Skip to Content

🗣️ Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall 🗣️

When:

No event data

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

 Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall Event 

 Date: February 3, 2026
 Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

VA is inviting all women Veterans to join our upcoming Telephone Town Hall where we will discuss important health topics and resources just for you!

Discussion Topics:  Menopause Issues & Heart Health
 Chiropractic Care
 Community Care Referral Process

Why Attend?
Gain insights into managing menopause symptoms and maintaining a healthy heart.
Learn about chiropractic care options available to you.
Understand the process for getting referrals through VA's Community Care program.
 How to Participate: Information coming

Don't miss this opportunity to get valuable information and have your questions answered by experts in women's health. Share this with fellow veterans!

#WomenVeterans #HealthTalk #VeteranCare #VACommunityCare #WomensHealth #HeartHealth #ChiropracticCare #Menopause

Other VA events

Last updated: 