Tomah VAMC to Induct Two Local U.S. Army Veterans into Its Hall of Heroes

Join us for a momentous occasion at the Tomah VA Medical Center as we induct two remarkable U.S. Army Veterans into our esteemed Hall of Heroes! 🌟🎖️

On December 4, 2025, we will honor Specialist Martin Waltemath and 1st Lieutenant Leland Chenoweth for their exceptional bravery, dedication, and contributions. This heartfelt ceremony will recognize their extraordinary valor in service and unwavering commitment to our community.

📅 Date: Monday, December 4, 2025 🕒 Time: 2:00 PM – 3:15 PM 📍 Location: Tomah VA Medical Center, Veterans Hall, 500 E. Veterans Street, Building 455, Tomah, WI, 54660

About the Honorees:

Specialist Martin Waltemath: Honored for his exceptional courage and dedication during his time in the U.S. Army, epitomizing the highest standards of valor.

1st Lieutenant Leland Chenoweth: Recognized for his remarkable contributions to the community, showcasing an unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of those around him.

Event Highlights:

Meet and hear from local leadership, family, and friends of our honorees.

Celebrate the Indoctrination of these two heroes into the Hall of Heroes, a tradition that began in 2005 to honor local military Veterans for their courageous actions and outstanding contributions.

We invite all community members, Veterans, and their families to join us in this special celebration. This event not only honors individual achievements but also highlights the collective spirit of service and sacrifice that defines our Veteran community.

For additional information or any questions, please contact the Tomah VA Medical Center Public Affairs at 608-372-3971, ext. 64201 or email amanda.batchko@va.gov.

Come together to salute these inspiring heroes and be a part of this extraordinary ceremony! 🇺🇸✨

