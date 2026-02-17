Skip to Content

Women Veteran Focus Group March 12

Women Veterans Focus Group poster with four women talking, text, and logos.

When:

Thu. Mar 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Greenhouse (Building 423)

500 East Veterans Street

Tomah, WI

Cost:

Free

RSVP:

Required

 RSVP by March 9 to Laura Damrow, Women Veteran Program Manager:
  or 1-
Space is limited – reserve your spot today!

 Women Veterans – Let’s Welcome Spring Together! 
Join us at the Tomah VA Greenhouse (Building 423) on Thursday, March 12, from 10 AM – Noon for a fun planting activity and an open conversation about your care at VA.
Space is limited – reserve your spot today!

Last updated: 