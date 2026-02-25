Skip to Content

Price County Veterans Summit

Price County Veterans Summit poster featuring American flag, silhouetted veterans, and event details.

When:

Wed. Apr 22, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT

Where:

American Legion Park Falls

274 N 3rd Ave, Park Falls, WI 54552

Park Falls, WI

Cost:

Free

 Calling All Veterans, Families, and Supporters! 
Join us for the Price County Veterans Summit — your one‑stop event to explore VA benefits, discover healthcare options, and connect with the resources that support our nation’s heroes.
Brought to you by the Tomah VA Medical Center and the Price County Veteran Service Office, this summit helps you understand your eligibility, navigate enrollment, and learn about the services available to you.
 April 22, 2026
 12:00 PM – 6:30 PM
 American Legion, 274 N 3rd Ave, Park Falls, WI 54552
 What to Expect:
•  Assistance with VA benefits and enrollment
•  Supports for Veterans, families, and caregivers
Whether you're newly separated, retired, or supporting a Veteran, this summit is for you.
Don’t miss your chance to get connected, stay informed, and explore what the VA can offer! 
We look forward to seeing you there! 
 

