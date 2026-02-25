Price County Veterans Summit
When:
Wed. Apr 22, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT
Where:
American Legion Park Falls
274 N 3rd Ave, Park Falls, WI 54552
Park Falls, WI
Cost:
Free
Calling All Veterans, Families, and Supporters!
Join us for the Price County Veterans Summit — your one‑stop event to explore VA benefits, discover healthcare options, and connect with the resources that support our nation’s heroes.
Brought to you by the Tomah VA Medical Center and the Price County Veteran Service Office, this summit helps you understand your eligibility, navigate enrollment, and learn about the services available to you.
April 22, 2026
12:00 PM – 6:30 PM
American Legion, 274 N 3rd Ave, Park Falls, WI 54552
What to Expect:
• Assistance with VA benefits and enrollment
• Supports for Veterans, families, and caregivers
Whether you're newly separated, retired, or supporting a Veteran, this summit is for you.
Don’t miss your chance to get connected, stay informed, and explore what the VA can offer!
We look forward to seeing you there!