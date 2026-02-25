Calling All Veterans, Families, and Supporters!

Join us for the Price County Veterans Summit — your one‑stop event to explore VA benefits, discover healthcare options, and connect with the resources that support our nation’s heroes.

Brought to you by the Tomah VA Medical Center and the Price County Veteran Service Office, this summit helps you understand your eligibility, navigate enrollment, and learn about the services available to you.

April 22, 2026

12:00 PM – 6:30 PM

American Legion, 274 N 3rd Ave, Park Falls, WI 54552

What to Expect:

• Assistance with VA benefits and enrollment

• Supports for Veterans, families, and caregivers

Whether you're newly separated, retired, or supporting a Veteran, this summit is for you.

Don’t miss your chance to get connected, stay informed, and explore what the VA can offer!

We look forward to seeing you there!

