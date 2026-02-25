Skip to Content

Veterans Town Hall and VA Mini Fair

Veterans Town Hall event flyer with stars and VA logo.

When:

Thu. Apr 9, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Elks Lodge

113 E 2nd Street

Marshfield , WI

Cost:

Free

Veterans! Join us on April 9, 2026!
We’ll be at the Elks Lodge, 113 E 2nd St, Marshfield, WI — and we’d love to see you there.
Veterans Town Hall
 1:00–2:00 PM
VA Mini Fair
 2:00–5:00 PM
Why stop by?
•  Meet other Veterans in the community
•  Chat face‑to‑face with VA staff
•  Get help applying for VA health care
•  Learn about benefits you might qualify for
Bring your family or another Veteran friend, spread the word, and let’s make it a great afternoon together!

