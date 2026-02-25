Veterans Town Hall and VA Mini Fair
When:
Thu. Apr 9, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Elks Lodge
113 E 2nd Street
Marshfield , WI
Cost:
Free
Veterans! Join us on April 9, 2026!
We’ll be at the Elks Lodge, 113 E 2nd St, Marshfield, WI — and we’d love to see you there.
Veterans Town Hall
1:00–2:00 PM
VA Mini Fair
2:00–5:00 PM
Why stop by?
• Meet other Veterans in the community
• Chat face‑to‑face with VA staff
• Get help applying for VA health care
• Learn about benefits you might qualify for
Bring your family or another Veteran friend, spread the word, and let’s make it a great afternoon together!