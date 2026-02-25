Veterans Town Hall and VA Mini Fair

Veterans! Join us on April 9, 2026!

We’ll be at the Elks Lodge, 113 E 2nd St, Marshfield, WI — and we’d love to see you there.

Veterans Town Hall

1:00–2:00 PM

VA Mini Fair

2:00–5:00 PM

Why stop by?

• Meet other Veterans in the community

• Chat face‑to‑face with VA staff

• Get help applying for VA health care

• Learn about benefits you might qualify for

Bring your family or another Veteran friend, spread the word, and let’s make it a great afternoon together!