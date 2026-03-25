Tomah VA Whole Health Open House

Join us at the Tomah VA Medical Center for our Whole Health Open House on Wednesday, April 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.!

Connect with our Whole Health team, explore hands-on wellness activities, and discover how a Whole Health approach can help you live your best life.

This event will be held on our main campus in Building 407, Second Floor.

We look forward to seeing you there!