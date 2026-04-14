Tomah VA Annual Earth Day Recycling Event

Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting there Annual Earth Day Recycling Event. Come celebrate with us and bring your Electronic Recyclables Saturday, April 25, 2026, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Tomah VA Medical Center, 500 E. Veterans Street, Tomah, WI, 54660. Enter on 2nd Street and follow the signs to Building 52. We do not accept Tube Televisions or appliances. See flyer for details. Happy Earth Day!