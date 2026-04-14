Tomah VA Medical Center Memorial Day Event

Memorial Day Ceremony at the Tomah VA Medical Center

Join us on Friday, May 22, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. as we honor and remember the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation.

The ceremony will take place on the steps of Building 400.

This event is open to Veterans, families, staff, and our entire community.

Let’s come together to honor their sacrifice and the true meaning of Memorial Day.

All are welcome.