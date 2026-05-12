A Veteran Baby Shower

Join us for a special VA‑hosted Baby Shower celebrating all Tomah VA or CBOC‑enrolled expectant Veterans and families with children under 12 months old. This fun, family‑friendly event will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Tomah VA Medical Center, 500 E. Veterans Street, in the Women’s Health Center, Building 411. Enjoy refreshments, activities, and a warm, supportive community as we honor you and your growing family. Please RSVP by June 19, 2026, by contacting the Women Veteran Program Manager at 608‑372‑3971 or 800‑872‑8662 ext. 66375.