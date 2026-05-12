🌟 Women Veterans Focus Group – Join the Conversation! 🌟
When:
Wed. Jun 17, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
8 Johnson Street
Owen, WI
Cost:
Free
🌟 Women Veterans Focus Group – Join the Conversation! 🌟
The Tomah VA Medical Center invites Women Veterans to participate in a Women Veterans Focus Group at the Owen VA Clinic.
📅 Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
📍 Location: Owen VA Clinic — In person, via Teams, or by phone
Your voice and experiences matter. This focus group is an opportunity to share feedback, help shape services, and connect with other Women Veterans.
📞 RSVP: To participate, please contact the Women Veteran Program Manager at
We look forward to hearing from you!