🌟 Women Veterans Focus Group – Join the Conversation! 🌟

The Tomah VA Medical Center invites Women Veterans to participate in a Women Veterans Focus Group at the Owen VA Clinic.

📅 Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

📍 Location: Owen VA Clinic — In person, via Teams, or by phone

Your voice and experiences matter. This focus group is an opportunity to share feedback, help shape services, and connect with other Women Veterans.

📞 RSVP: To participate, please contact the Women Veteran Program Manager at

We look forward to hearing from you!