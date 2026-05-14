Reset and Recharge: A Veteran Wellness Workshop
When:
Wed. May 20, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT
Where:
building 407 2nd floor Whole Health
500 East Veterans Street
Tomah, WI
Cost:
Free
Jumpstart your Wellness Journey! Join us May 20, 2026 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. building 407 2nd floor Whole Health, for a hands-on wellness workshop designed just for Veterans. Together, we’ll explore simple, practical ways to build a personalized Whole Health wellness plan that supports your mind, body, and everyday life. Expect practical tips, good conversation, a few laughs, and plenty of support as you create a plan that actually works for you.