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Reset and Recharge: A Veteran Wellness Workshop

Flyer for Veteran Wellness Workshop on May 23, 2020, with health goals, wellness tools, mindfulness, and healthy food ideas.

When:

Wed. May 20, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT

Where:

building 407 2nd floor Whole Health

500 East Veterans Street

Tomah, WI

Cost:

Free

Jumpstart your Wellness Journey! Join us May 20, 2026 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. building 407 2nd floor Whole Health, for a hands-on wellness workshop designed just for Veterans. Together, we’ll explore simple, practical ways to build a personalized Whole Health wellness plan that supports your mind, body, and everyday life. Expect practical tips, good conversation, a few laughs, and plenty of support as you create a plan that actually works for you.

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