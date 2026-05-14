🌿 Join Us at the 2026 Tomah VA Pain Wellness Symposium! 🌿

The Tomah VA Medical Center is proud to host the 2026 Pain Wellness Symposium — a day dedicated to education, empowerment, and whole-health approaches to managing pain.

📅 When:

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM (CT)

📍 Where:

High Ground Veterans Memorial Park

W7031 W Ridge Rd

Neillsville, WI 54456

This FREE event brings Veterans, caregivers, clinicians, and community partners together to explore pain management resources, wellness strategies, and VA Whole Health offerings.

Join us for a day of learning, connection, and support as we work together toward better health and well‑being for our Veterans.

All are welcome — we hope to see you there!