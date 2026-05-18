Tomah VA Enrollment Fair

VA Enrollment Fairs — See If You Now Qualify for VA Health Care! 🇺🇸

Eligibility rules have changed, and many Veterans who didn’t qualify before may qualify now. These Enrollment Fairs make it easy to get answers, enroll on-site, and get connected to the care you earned.

Why attend?

Enrolling in VA health care gives Veterans access to world‑class medical services, mental health support, specialty care, and benefits designed for those who served. Many Veterans leave with their first appointment already scheduled.

📅 Dates & Locations

Monday, June 22, 2026

• Onalaska American Legion – 731 Sand Lake Rd, Onalaska | 11 AM–3 PM

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

• Mid-State College – 1001 Centerpoint Dr, Stevens Point | 11 AM–3 PM

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

• La Crosse Vet Center- 910 2nd Avenue North, Onalaska | 11 AM–3 PM

Tuesday, July 7, 2026

• Marathon County Veteran Service Office – 1000 Lake View Dr, Wausau (Michigan Room) | 11 AM–3 PM

📣 Call to Action

To help get you enrolled quickly, please bring:

• DD214

• Last year’s income information

• Date of marriage

• Dependents’ DOBs

• Dependents’ SSNs

Bringing these documents help Tomah VA staff .