Tomah VA Enrollment Fair
When:
Wed. Jul 22, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Portage County Aging and Disability Resource Center
1519 Water Street
Stevens Point, WI
Cost:
Free
VA Enrollment Fairs — See If You Now Qualify for VA Health Care! 🇺🇸
Eligibility rules have changed, and many Veterans who didn’t qualify before may qualify now. These Enrollment Fairs make it easy to get answers, enroll on-site, and get connected to the care you earned.
Why attend?
Enrolling in VA health care gives Veterans access to world‑class medical services, mental health support, specialty care, and benefits designed for those who served. Many Veterans leave with their first appointment already scheduled.
📅 Dates & Locations
Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Portage County Aging and Disability Resource Center
1519 Water Street, Stevens Point, WI | 11 AM–3 PM
📣 Call to Action
To help get you enrolled quickly, please bring:
• DD214
• Last year’s income information
• Date of marriage
• Dependents’ DOBs
• Dependents’ SSNs
Bringing these documents.