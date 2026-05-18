Tomah VA Enrollment Fair

VA Enrollment Fairs — See If You Now Qualify for VA Health Care! 🇺🇸

Eligibility rules have changed, and many Veterans who didn’t qualify before may qualify now. These Enrollment Fairs make it easy to get answers, enroll on-site, and get connected to the care you earned.

Why attend?

Enrolling in VA health care gives Veterans access to world‑class medical services, mental health support, specialty care, and benefits designed for those who served. Many Veterans leave with their first appointment already scheduled.

📅 Dates & Locations

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Portage County Aging and Disability Resource Center

1519 Water Street, Stevens Point, WI | 11 AM–3 PM

📣 Call to Action

To help get you enrolled quickly, please bring:

• DD214

• Last year’s income information

• Date of marriage

• Dependents’ DOBs

• Dependents’ SSNs

Bringing these documents.