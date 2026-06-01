Federal EHR Breakfast Briefing- Owen VA Clinic

JOIN THE FEDERAL ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR) BREAKFAST BRIEFING!

Veterans and staff are welcome to attend the Federal EHR Breakfast Briefings every 3rd Monday from June through November 2026, for a delicious snack—and an exciting opportunity to learn more about EHR!

Why attend?

Discover how one unified health record is transforming care, safety, and coordination for our Veterans and staff!

Get the inside scoop on how connecting to the Federal EHR improves your experience at the VA.

Join the fellowship—share your voice and connect with others who are passionate about Veteran health!

Every 3rd Monday, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Owen VA Clinic

Open to Veterans & Staff

Don’t miss out on this engaging, interactive briefing—your journey towards better care starts here. See you at breakfast!