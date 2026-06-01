Federal EHR Breakfast Briefing- La Crosse VA Clinic
When:
Thu. Jun 25, 2026, 7:45 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. CT
Where:
4000 State Road 16, Valley View Mall Annex
La Crosse, WI
Cost:
Free
JOIN THE FEDERAL ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR) BREAKFAST BRIEFING!
Veterans and staff are welcome to attend the Federal EHR Breakfast Briefings every 4th Thursday from June through November 2026, for a delicious snack—and an exciting opportunity to learn more about EHR!
Why attend?
Discover how one unified health record is transforming care, safety, and coordination for our Veterans and staff!
Get the inside scoop on how connecting to the Federal EHR improves your experience at the VA.
Join the fellowship—share your voice and connect with others who are passionate about Veteran health!
Every 4th Thursday, 7:45 AM – 9:45 AM
La Crosse VA Clinic
Open to Veterans & Staff
Don’t miss out on this engaging, interactive briefing—your journey towards better care starts here. See you at breakfast!
Thu. Jun 25, 2026, 7:45 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. CT
Thu. Jul 23, 2026, 7:45 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. CT
Thu. Aug 27, 2026, 7:45 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. CT
Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 7:45 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. CT
Thu. Oct 22, 2026, 7:45 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. CT