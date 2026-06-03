All-Veterans Impact Day: Support for Every Era of Service
When:
Fri. Jul 17, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. CT
Where:
Elks Lodge
430 W Jackson St
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Cost:
Free
Join the Tomah VA and County Veteran Service office for
All-Veterans Impact Day: Support for Every Era of Service — a community-focused event honoring Veterans from all generations.
📅 July 17, 2026
🕐 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM
📍 Elks Lodge, 430 W Jackson St, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495
This free event is open to all Veterans. Come connect with resources, support services, and fellow Veterans in a welcoming environment.
We hope to see you there!