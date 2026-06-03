Join the Tomah VA and County Veteran Service office for

All-Veterans Impact Day: Support for Every Era of Service — a community-focused event honoring Veterans from all generations.

📅 July 17, 2026

🕐 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM

📍 Elks Lodge, 430 W Jackson St, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495

This free event is open to all Veterans. Come connect with resources, support services, and fellow Veterans in a welcoming environment.

We hope to see you there!