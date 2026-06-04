Veterans Town Hall and VA Mini Fair

🇺🇸 YOU’RE INVITED: Veterans Town Hall in Neillsville! 🇺🇸

Join us for an important Veterans Town Hall hosted by the Tomah VA Medical Center — a dedicated space for Veterans to ask questions, share feedback, and hear updates directly from VA leadership.

📍 American Legion – 6 Boon Blvd, Neillsville, WI 54456

📅 Thursday, July 30, 2026

⏰ 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Veterans Town Hall

2:00 PM- 5:30 PM Veterans Mini Fair

Our priority is hearing from you.

The Town Hall will focus on open conversation, VA updates, and addressing the needs and concerns of Veterans in our community.

Following the discussion, stay for a Veterans Mini Fair featuring VA resources, services, and support programs tailored for Veterans and their families.

Your voice matters — and we want to hear it.

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