Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Tomah VA Medical Center’s Newly Renovated Memory Care Neighborhood

Join Tomah VA Medical Center as we celebrate the opening of our newly renovated Memory Care Neighborhood within the Community Living Center. This enhanced, Veteran-centered environment is designed to support the needs of Veterans living with dementia by promoting safety, dignity, and meaningful engagement.

The ceremony will include remarks from facility leadership, a ribbon cutting, and an opportunity to view the renovated space.

Date: June 30, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Tomah VA Medical Center

500 E. Veterans Street, Building 406 / 3rd Floor

Tomah, WI 54660