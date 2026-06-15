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Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Tomah VA Medical Center’s Newly Renovated Memory Care Neighborhood

Invitation poster for Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with red ribbons and confetti.

When:

Tue. Jun 30, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

406/ 3rd Floor

500 East Veterans Street

Tomah, WI

Cost:

Free

Join Tomah VA Medical Center as we celebrate the opening of our newly renovated Memory Care Neighborhood within the Community Living Center. This enhanced, Veteran-centered environment is designed to support the needs of Veterans living with dementia by promoting safety, dignity, and meaningful engagement.
The ceremony will include remarks from facility leadership, a ribbon cutting, and an opportunity to view the renovated space.

Date: June 30, 2026
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Location: Tomah VA Medical Center
500 E. Veterans Street, Building 406 / 3rd Floor
Tomah, WI 54660

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