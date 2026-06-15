Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Tomah VA Medical Center’s Newly Renovated Memory Care Neighborhood
When:
Tue. Jun 30, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
406/ 3rd Floor
500 East Veterans Street
Tomah, WI
Cost:
Free
Join Tomah VA Medical Center as we celebrate the opening of our newly renovated Memory Care Neighborhood within the Community Living Center. This enhanced, Veteran-centered environment is designed to support the needs of Veterans living with dementia by promoting safety, dignity, and meaningful engagement.
The ceremony will include remarks from facility leadership, a ribbon cutting, and an opportunity to view the renovated space.
Date: June 30, 2026
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Location: Tomah VA Medical Center
500 E. Veterans Street, Building 406 / 3rd Floor
Tomah, WI 54660