Outpatient Veterans—come try adaptive cycling!

Join us for an afternoon dedicated to exploring a variety of adaptive cycles and learning how cycling can support physical and mental wellness.

The event includes:

• A seminar from Spokes Fighting Strokes personnel

• Hands-on opportunities to trial adaptive cycles

• Refreshments

• Information about the VA Cycling Clinic for Veterans and caregivers

Discover how adaptive cycling can aid recovery for those navigating stroke, Parkinson’s, brain injuries, limb loss, balance challenges, and more.

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Parking near Bldg. 25 (enter via 2nd Street and follow event signs)

To participate, Veterans should obtain medical clearance from their primary care provider, then contact Marissa Dos Santos, CTRS, at to register.