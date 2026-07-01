Women Veterans Focus Group- Wausau
When:
Tue. Aug 18, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Wausau Vet Center
605 South 24th Avenue, Suite 24
Wausau, WI
Cost:
Free
Women Veterans Focus Group – Your Voice Matters!
Join us for an empowering conversation designed exclusively for Women Veterans. This focus group is a welcoming space to share experiences, provide feedback, and help shape future programs that support the needs of women who have served.
Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Location: Wausau Vet Center
605 South 24th Avenue, Suite 24
Wausau, WI 54401
RSVP by August 17, 2026
Call
Your voice is essential in helping us build stronger, more supportive services for Women Veterans. We hope to see you there!
For more information, please contact the Tomah VA’s Women Veteran Program Manager at the numbers listed above (Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m., excluding federal holidays).