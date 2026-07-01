Women Veterans Focus Group- Wausau

Women Veterans Focus Group – Your Voice Matters!

Join us for an empowering conversation designed exclusively for Women Veterans. This focus group is a welcoming space to share experiences, provide feedback, and help shape future programs that support the needs of women who have served.

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: Wausau Vet Center

605 South 24th Avenue, Suite 24

Wausau, WI 54401

RSVP by August 17, 2026

Call or 1-

Your voice is essential in helping us build stronger, more supportive services for Women Veterans. We hope to see you there!

For more information, please contact the Tomah VA’s Women Veteran Program Manager at the numbers listed above (Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m., excluding federal holidays).