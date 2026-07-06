🎨 Creative Arts Celebration – Tomah VA Medical Center 🎤

Join us for the 2026 Creative Arts Celebration at the Tomah VA Medical Center!

With the National Creative Arts Competition paused this year, we’re hosting our own special event to honor and showcase the incredible creativity of the Veterans we serve.

📅 Event Highlights

• Visual Arts Gallery featuring artwork created by Veterans

• Open Mic Experience showcasing music, performance, and spoken word

🎭 Veteran Participation

Veterans receiving care through the Tomah VAMC or related VA Clinics may submit up to three total entries in any combination of creative arts areas.

You may also submit three pieces to the art gallery and three pieces for the open mic experience.

📍 Registration Location

Building 455, Tomah VA Medical Center

🕒 Registration Dates & Times

• Wednesday, July 22 | 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 29 | 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

📞 Contact Information

Visual Arts:

Brittany Kelly, CTRS-SG, CDP

or

Performing Arts:

Bethany Riedel, MT-BC

or