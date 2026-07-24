Tomah VA Blood Drive

Veterans Affairs Blood Drive – Supporting Wisconsin Veterans’ Health



The Veterans Affairs will host a community Blood Drive on Monday, August 24, 2026, from 9:00am to 1:30pm at Building 455, Veterans Hall. This event is open to all eligible donors, with appointments highly encouraged and available online, though walk-ins are welcome.



Donors will receive a $50 off coupon to Wilderness Resort as a token of appreciation for their life-saving contribution. Versiti Blood Health, the sole provider of blood products to all Wisconsin VA facilities, will handle the collections, ensuring that donations directly benefit veteran patients across the state.



Event Details

Date: Monday, August 24, 2026

Time: 9:00am–1:30pm

Location: Building 455, Veterans Hall

Appointment link: https://tinyurl.com/VA82426



Blood donations are critically needed to support veterans facing illness, injury, and surgery. Community participation helps ensure a steady supply for those who have served our country. Media outlets are encouraged to help spread the word and support this vital cause.



Versiti Blood Health is the exclusive provider of blood products to Wisconsin VA facilities, dedicated to ensuring veterans receive the care and support they deserve



Help us reach donors, save lives, and honor those who served.