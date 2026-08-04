Tomah VA Medical Center Platoon Run Car and Motorcycle Show

Join Tomah VA Medical Center and Wizard of Rods for the Platoon Run Car and Motorcycle Show at the Tomah VA on Sunday, August 23, 2026! This free community event is open to all—no pre-registration required.

Event Schedule:

1:00 p.m.: Meet at Recreation Park (Monroe County Fairgrounds)

1:15 p.m.: Cruise to Tomah VA

1:30–3:00 p.m.: Car & Motorcycle Show (in parking lot by Buildings 406 & 455)

Live Music: Enjoy a performance from “Behind the Curtain”

Food: Chow Haul Food Truck will be on site from 12:30–3:00 p.m.

2:30 p.m.: Awards Program

Bring your friends, family, and neighbors for a fun-filled afternoon! Come see classic cars, meet fellow enthusiasts, and enjoy great food and music.

For more information, contact:

Tomah VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement: or

Wizard of Rods (Pat):

We hope to see you there.