Skip to Content

Tomah VA Medical Center Creative Arts Celebration

Multicolored star with rainbow hues on a black background.

When:

Wed. Aug 5, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

Building 401, room 1120 and Building 455, Veterans Hall

500 East Veterans Street

Tomah, WI

Cost:

Free

Tomah VA Medical Center's Local Creative Arts Festival has turned into a celebration of the arts!
Join us for the following events!
      Open to the Public for viewing
      Visual Arts Gallery:
Building 401, room 1120
Vote for the People's Choice Award.
August 5th- August 7th
8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Come vote for People’s Choice Award at the art gallery!

      Open Mic experience:
The open mic experience lets Veterans share up to three performing arts pieces.
Building 455, Veterans Hall
August 7th from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Wed. Aug 5, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Fri. Aug 7, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Other VA events

Last updated: 