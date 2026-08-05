Tomah VA Medical Center Creative Arts Celebration

Tomah VA Medical Center's Local Creative Arts Festival has turned into a celebration of the arts!

Join us for the following events!

Open to the Public for viewing

Visual Arts Gallery:

Building 401, room 1120

Vote for the People's Choice Award.

August 5th- August 7th

8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.



Come vote for People’s Choice Award at the art gallery!



Open Mic experience:

The open mic experience lets Veterans share up to three performing arts pieces.

Building 455, Veterans Hall

August 7th from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.