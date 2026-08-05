Tomah VA Medical Center Creative Arts Celebration
When:
Wed. Aug 5, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 401, room 1120 and Building 455, Veterans Hall
500 East Veterans Street
Tomah, WI
Cost:
Free
Tomah VA Medical Center's Local Creative Arts Festival has turned into a celebration of the arts!
Join us for the following events!
Open to the Public for viewing
Visual Arts Gallery:
Building 401, room 1120
Vote for the People's Choice Award.
August 5th- August 7th
8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Come vote for People’s Choice Award at the art gallery!
Open Mic experience:
The open mic experience lets Veterans share up to three performing arts pieces.
Building 455, Veterans Hall
August 7th from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.
Wed. Aug 5, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Fri. Aug 7, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT