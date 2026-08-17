Veterans Expo 2026
Don’t miss this chance to access vital information, services, and educational opportunities—all for our Veterans and their families. See you there!
When:
Tue. Oct 20, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center (3060 S. Kinney Coulee Rd., Onalaska, WI)
3060 S. Kinney Coulee Rd.
Onalaska, WI
Cost:
Free
Veterans Expo 2026
Tuesday, October 20th, 1pm-6pm
Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center
(3060 S. Kinney Coulee Rd., Onalaska, WI)
VETERANS SERVICES
Federal, State and Local Resource Expo
Flu Shots offered by Tomah VA Medical Center
Meet with a County Veteran Service Office
Veteran Focused Educational Seminars
• Wisconsin Veterans Museum
• Habitat for Humanity
• And More!
• YMCA Wellness Warriors Group
• Tomah VA Medical Center