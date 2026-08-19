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National Day Of Remembrance - 9/11

National Day of Remembrance 9/11 flyer with American flag and Twin Towers silhouette.

The Tomah VA invites you to join us for a 9/11 Memorial Experience.

When:

Fri. Sep 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT

Where:

Building 400 - front steps

500 East Veterans Street

Tomah, WI

Cost:

Free

The Tomah VA invites you to join us for a 9/11 Memorial Experience. September 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM 10:30 AM, Tomah VA Medical Center, Steps in front of building 400 . A walking memorial with reflection stations and a patriotic flag display will honor and remember the profound events and lives lost on that fateful day 25 years ago.

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