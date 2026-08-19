National Day Of Remembrance - 9/11
The Tomah VA invites you to join us for a 9/11 Memorial Experience.
When:
Fri. Sep 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT
Where:
Building 400 - front steps
500 East Veterans Street
Tomah, WI
Cost:
Free
The Tomah VA invites you to join us for a 9/11 Memorial Experience. September 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM 10:30 AM, Tomah VA Medical Center, Steps in front of building 400 . A walking memorial with reflection stations and a patriotic flag display will honor and remember the profound events and lives lost on that fateful day 25 years ago.