Tomah VA Hiring Fair

Tomah VA Is Hiring Nurses at the September 16 Hiring Fair!

The Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting a Hiring Fair on September 16th from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM!

If you’re a nurse seeking a rewarding career serving Veterans, we want to meet you! Join us to learn more about available positions, meet our team, discover the many benefits of working at the Tomah VA, and possibly be given an job offer that same day!

Date: September 16, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Tomah VA Medical Center, 500 E. Veterans Street, Building 455, Tomah, WI 54660

Please remember to bring three supervisory references and a real ID for onboarding.

For more information, call or TomahVAIsHiring@va.gov

Make a difference—join the team that cares for those who served. We hope to see you there!