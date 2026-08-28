Tomah VA Hiring Fair

Tomah VA Medical Center Hiring Fair - September 16th! Tomah VA hosting a Hiring Fair on September 16th from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Tomah VA Medical Center.

We're hiring for Environmental Management Services, Nutrition and Food Service, and Medical Support Assistants. Qualified candidates may receive same-day job offers! If you’re seeking a rewarding career serving Veterans, we want to meet you! Join us to learn more about available positions, meet our team, discover the many benefits of working at the Tomah VA, and possibly be given an job offer that same day!

Date: September 16, 2026 Time: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Tomah VA Medical Center, 500 E. Veterans Street, Building 455, Tomah, WI 54660

For more information, call or TomahVAIsHiring@va.gov

Make a difference—join the team that cares for those who served. We hope to see you there!