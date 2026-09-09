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National Women's Health and Fitness Day

Flyer for National Women's Health and Fitness Day with text and images of women exercising.

Celebrate National Women’s Health and Fitness Day with us at the Tomah VA Medical Center on September 30, 2026

When:

Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Outside Building 400

500 East Veterans Street

Tomah, WI

Cost:

Free

Celebrate National Women’s Health and Fitness Day with us at the Tomah VA Medical Center outside of Urget Care/Building 400 on September 30, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Explore health resources, wellness programs, and fitness initiatives.

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