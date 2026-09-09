National Women's Health and Fitness Day
Celebrate National Women’s Health and Fitness Day with us at the Tomah VA Medical Center on September 30, 2026
When:
Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Outside Building 400
500 East Veterans Street
Tomah, WI
Cost:
Free
Celebrate National Women’s Health and Fitness Day with us at the Tomah VA Medical Center outside of Urget Care/Building 400 on September 30, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Explore health resources, wellness programs, and fitness initiatives.