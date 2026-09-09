DEA Drug Take Back Day at Tomah VA Medical Center!

Do you have unused or expired prescription medications at home? Safely dispose of them during DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at the Tomah V Medical Center on October 24, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. outside Urgent Care / Building 400. This event offers a safe and anonymous way to get rid of old or unneeded prescriptions. By participating, you’re helping reduce prescription drug misuse, accidental poisonings, and opioid-related overdoses in our community. Let’s work together to keep our community safe—bring your medications and make a difference!

