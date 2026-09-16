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Adaptive Cycling Day

Poster advertising adaptive cycling event on September 28, 2026, in Sparta, Wisconsin.

The Tomah VA Adaptive Sports staff will be partnering with Spokes Fighting Strokes to offer a scenic bike ride out on the Elroy Sparta Trail.

When:

Mon. Sep 28, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

111 Milwaukee Street, Sparta, WI 54656

111 Milwaukee Street

Sparta, WI

Cost:

Free

Attention Veterans! Register today!
The Tomah VA Adaptive Sports staff will be partnering with Spokes Fighting Strokes to offer a scenic bike ride out on the Elroy Sparta Trail.
Veterans of all ages and abilities are welcome! We hope you can join us for this awesome opportunity.

For more information or to register please contact Marissa dos Santos- Recreation Therapist

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